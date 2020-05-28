STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Linda Almyra (Weese) Miller was born in Darlington, Missouri, July 2, 1942. She passed away at her home on May 23, 2020.

Linda married her childhood sweetheart, Donald Clair Miller, on Dec. 31, 1958.

She graduated from nursing school in the mid 1970's and worked in the nursing field for over 30 years.

She was a member of the Lincoln Anderson Post of the woman's auxiliary in Osborn, Missouri, in honor of her late father, a World War I veteran.

She enjoyed nature and wildlife; her latest hobby was bird watching.

She spent many hours enjoying her bird garden.

Her greatest joy in life were her children and grandchildren.

She often said they were her greatest accomplishments.

She was an amazing woman and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Leander Thomas and Gladys Lee (Ray) Weese; brothers Billie Weese and Wendall Weese; sisters Patricia (Weese) Buzzard, and Shirley (Weese) Nichols.

Linda is survived by: her life long companion, Donald Clair Miller of the home; son Gregory Lee Miller, Colorado Springs, Colorado and daughter-in- law, Adrian Lynn Miller of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Rhonda Renee Miller also of the home; grandson, Samuel Wayne Miller of St. Joseph; granddaughter, Catherine Lynn Miller, of Arcata, California; brother, Jack (Judy) Weese, of La Grande, Iowa; brother-in- law, Bill Buzzard, Richmond, Kansas; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. May 28,2020 at the Gentryville Cemetery, Gentryville, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the graveside, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri.

The family requests six feet social distancing and face masks, for those attending.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For online condolences visit: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.