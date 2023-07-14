Miller, Lawrence E. 1928-2023 Oregon, Mo. Jul 14, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lawrence E. Miller1928 - 2023Lawrence E. Miller, 95, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away July 13, 2023, at an Oregon healthcare facility.Services, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.Interment with military honors, Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon.Memorials directed to the Maple Grove Cemetery.Online condolences and complete obituary may be found at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 14, 2023 Late Notices, July 13, 2023 Late Notices, July 12, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesThai food business rolls into St. JosephCouple charged after allegedly feeding baby methShortage of pain relievers spells trouble for patientsKansas couple turns bus to coffee shop on wheelsThree arrested following weekend jail escapeLocal leaders reflect on plant's pending closureTeen taken to hospital after single-vehicle crashAnnual 'Gower Days' festival returnsLocal EMS crews gather to mourn coworker, celebrate his lifeTeen drowns in Grundy County river
