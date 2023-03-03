Miller, Karen E. 1952-2023 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Karen Elaine Miller, 70, of Kansas City, passed away Thursday Feb. 23, 2023, in St. Lukes Hospice House in Kansas City, while being comforted by family.
Karen was born March 20, 1952, to Paul and Mary (Grimes) Miller in St. Joseph.
After graduating from Cameron High School in 1970 and earning her degree from Missouri Western State College in 1974, Karen went on to have a successful career, most notably as a project manager for Sprint.
Karen loved to attend social events with family and friends, and always lit up the room with her humor and wit. She was a member of the KC Croppers and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed scrapbooking, bunco, loving on her dogs over the years (Molly, Fritzi, and Ritzi), watching Ben's basketball games, and last but not least, eating pie! A phrase Karen would often say is "It's a Happy Thing!" Karen was truly a great friend to so many and was always able to put a smile on the faces of anyone around her. Karen's presence was, as she said it best, a Happy Thing!! She will be deeply missed by countless family and friends.
Karen is survived by her brother, Wayne (Sammilyn) Miller of Cameron, Missouri; Aunt, Marge Cerinich of Longmont, Colorado; Nephew, Ben (Markeda) Miller of Kansas City, Missouri; great-nephew, Ben Miller II; great-niece, Aliyah Miller; and too many cousins and close friends to list.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4th, 2023, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, Missouri.
Visitation and family receiving hour will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Savannah cemetery.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
