Miller, Jr., Marvin C. 1930-2021

STANBERRY, Mo. - Marvin C. "Junior" Miller, Jr. 90, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Jan. 22, 2021. He was born Nov. 24, 1930, in Darlington, Missouri, to Marvin C. and Ethel (Hathaway) Miller. He graduated from Albany High School in 1949 and was a member of Stanberry United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margie; and sister, Joyce Smith.

Surviving family members include son, Tom (Kim) Miller, Albany; grandchildren, Lori (Camdon) DePaolo, King City, Missouri, and Casey (Jennifer) Miller, Cameron, Missouri; great-granddaughters, Hayley and Tabby; sisters, JoAnn Pierce, Jefferson City, Missouri, and Marilyn McMillen, Stanberry; and brother, Max (Anne) Miller (Kansas City); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Junior served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He returned home and worked road construction and ran bulldozers for Don McMicheal, Bobby Gene Clark, and Gene Woods. He then ran a road grader for Cooper Township until his retirement.

He enjoyed gardening, riding horses, and spending hours on the farm. He spent many summers riding his horses in parades and on trail rides with his grandchildren. After he retired, Junior spent many winters in Zapata, Texas. Junior also enjoyed watching old westerns, basketball games, visiting with friends at the Stanberry Senior Center, and reading Facebook.

No services are currently planned. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stanberry Senior Center Meals on Wheels program are encouraged and may be mailed to Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolley As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.