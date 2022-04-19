SAVANNAH, Mo. - Joyce M. Miller, 87, passed away on March 13, 2022, at home in Savannah, Missouri.
Joyce was born on Feb. 8, 1935, to Leslie J. and Thelma V. Nold of Savannah. Both parents preceded her in death as well as her brother, Wayne Nold, his wife, Betty, and nephews, Stephen Nold and Leslie J. Nold III.
After graduating from Savannah High School, she married Gilbert Rex Miller from Savannah on July 18, 1954. Rex preceded her in death on March 18th, 2016. They farmed in Savannah, adding to their acreage along the way. She always worked hard right alongside all the men in her life. In addition to gardening, sewing/crocheting, keeping house, and providing great meals, she raised four boys. If she was told she couldn't accomplish something, she'd prove you wrong. You could not meet a kinder soul.
Joyce is survived by one brother, L. J. Nold (Janet) of St. Joseph; sons, Greg Miller (Maureen), Neal Miller (Janet), Eric Miller (Tina), Aaron Miller; grandchildren, Ashley Powell (Travis), Kristin Huttenlocker (A.J.), Aadin Miller, Santana Browning (Alex), Corey Coburn (Faith), Kolbe Miller; eight great-grandchildren, Graham, Lincoln and Sullivan Powell, Samara and Sybil Browning, and Rowan, Ridley and Alba Huttenlocker; and numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Open viewing 5 to 7 p.m. April 20, Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. April 21 at Heaton Bowman in St. Joseph with family receiving friends one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Noyes Home for Children or DAV www.noyeshome.org, www.secure.dav.org.donate. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
