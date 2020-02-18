John D. Miller
SMITHVILLE, Mo. - John Donald Miller, 81, TWA retiree, Smithville, passed away Feb. 16, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Linda Miller; children, John Glenn (Kim) Miller and Jane McMillian; grandchildren: Skye McMillian,Taylor and Tyler Miller; sisters, Sylvia (Kenny) Miller and Mary (Ferrell) Morrow.
Funeral services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Visitation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., prior to service, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Burial, with military honors: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hoover Christian Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.