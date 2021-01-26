Miller, Jerry E.

Jerry E. Miller

BOLIVAR, Mo. - Jerry Edward Miller, 91, of Bolivar, Missouri, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility in Bolivar, with his family at his side. Jerry was born in Elwood, Kansas to Alma and Jack Miller. He graduated from Wathena High School in Wathena, Kansas. Jerry joined Krause Milling Company, taking the position of purchasing manager.

Jerry was a member of the St. Joseph Masonic Lodge and the Moila Shrine. In his free time, Jerry also enjoyed golf and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Miller and sister Karen Tawzer, and a son, Jerry Michael Miller.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years Joan; his daughter, Nancy Nagarkar and her husband Roger Nagarkar; two grandsons, Jerry Daniel Miller and his wife Alisha; and Michael Edward Miller.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Butler Funeral Home of Bolivar, Missouri.

Services will be set at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.