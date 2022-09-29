Miller, Jean M. 1933-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Jean M. Miller, 89, Savannah, Missouri, went to be with Jesus Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born June 5, 1933, to Jeanette "Nettie" and Charles "Charlie" Farrell. She married Don Miller Sept. 3, 1955.
Jean was an excellent farmer and dairy person; an excellent gardener who grew all the family produce; and an excellent cook. Chocolate angel food cake was her specialty.
Jean volunteered over 20 years at Helena School Library where the children called her "Grandma Jean". She was also a 4-H leader, a member of Helena Helpful Neighbors Club, and a member of Helena Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Don, of the home; her children, Mark (Janet), Rita Houston (Kelly), Boyd (Kathy) Miller; grandchildren, Ethan Miller, Caylee Knox, Colby Miller, Jenna Hovey, Brock Houston, Jacob Miller, Katie Stoll; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Vernelle Miller.
A special thank you to Mosaic Hospice and Care Just For You for the compassion and care given to Jean.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. Burial in Helena Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Helena Community Building Fund or Helena Methodist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
