Miller, Howard L. 1942-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

With his cherished wife, Linda, four children, and many grandchildren gathered around his bedside, Howard L. Miller breathed his last breath on Aug. 30, 2023. It was a peaceful and sacred passing after a well-lived life.
Howard was born on May 6, 1942, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, to Ethel and Howard J. Miller, and joined sister, DonaFay. The Miller family soon moved to St. Joseph where Howard became a fixture on the north side of St. Joseph and made friends that remained until his last days. Howard was a star basketball player for Lafayette High School, then played for the University of Missouri, Kirksville College and St. Joseph Junior College. Howard worked for Hillyard Industries, then started Bethany Falls Transit Company and in 1995, founded Spirit Miller Trucking. He was generous and kind with his success, and quietly took care of many people in need.
On Oct. 15, 1966, Howard married Linda Liddle, who survives of the home. Together they had four children: Mike (Melissa) Miller, Joey Austin, Kris (Tim) Larson and Casey (Grant) Smith. Howard became "Papa" to his 12 grandchildren, whom he adored: Blake, Katie and Nick Miller, Matt, Will and Annie Austin, Grace Drost (Jeb), Ellie and TJ Larson, and Carly, Addison and Reese Smith. One of his greatest accomplishments was making sure his children and grandchildren knew the love of Jesus Christ. Because he was such a wonderful father and grandfather, he made it easy for his family to trust the Heavenly Father.
Howard loved Brookdale Church and was a faithful and dedicated member for decades. He volunteered as a Sunday School teacher, was on the session and finance committees, and counseled many leaders through difficult times. He served throughout the community on many boards and committees, and his motto was, "If I've got a nickel, you've got 2 ½ cents." He made the best chicken noodle soup which cured many ailments and could fix any problem or issue with a phone call to "a guy he knew". While many thought he had the gift of hospitality, he really only wanted to spend time with his family, his lifelong friends, but most of all, his sweetheart Linda by his side (especially with a cup of coffee on the patio).
While we mourn here on earth, we know Howard is experiencing the greatest joy that C.S. Lewis captured perfectly in The Last Battle:
"All their life in this world and all their adventures in Narnia had only been the cover and the title page; now at least they were beginning Chapter One of the Great Story which no one on earth has read; which goes on forever: in which every chapter is better than the one before."
The Miller family would like to thank Jane Schwabe, M.D., Nancy Brecheisen, M.D., and Rony Abou-Jawde, M.D., (Dr. AJ) from Mosaic Life Care for their excellent care, and Mosaic Life Care Hospice for their compassion.
Please join us for a visitation and celebration of life service on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Brookdale Church, 203 South 31st Street, in St. Joseph. Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m., with the celebration of life service to follow at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southside Youth Outreach, 4504 Iris Ave, St Joseph, MO 64503, or Brookdale Church.
Obituary information can be found online at www.harmanrohde.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
