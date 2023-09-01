Miller, Howard L. 1942-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

With his cherished wife, Linda, four children, and many grandchildren gathered around his bedside, Howard L. Miller breathed his last breath on Aug. 30, 2023. It was a peaceful and sacred passing after a well-lived life.

Howard was born on May 6, 1942, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, to Ethel and Howard J. Miller, and joined sister, DonaFay. The Miller family soon moved to St. Joseph where Howard became a fixture on the north side of St. Joseph and made friends that remained until his last days. Howard was a star basketball player for Lafayette High School, then played for the University of Missouri, Kirksville College and St. Joseph Junior College. Howard worked for Hillyard Industries, then started Bethany Falls Transit Company and in 1995, founded Spirit Miller Trucking. He was generous and kind with his success, and quietly took care of many people in need.

