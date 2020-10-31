Miller, Howard L. 1933-2020

Howard L. Miller, 87, of St. Joseph, formerly of Savannah, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at a health care facility in Savannah.

He was born in Madison, Missouri, on Oct. 3, 1933, to the late Amos and Pearl Miller. Howard was preceded in death by his mother and father in 1992.

He graduated from the Madison Missouri High School in 1951. A United States Army Veteran, Howard served in Korea.

Howard married Mary L. (Lou) Foster on June 23, 1957, She survives him of the home.

Prior to and following his military service, he helped operate an 880 acre farm in central Missouri, managed by his parents. For over 10 years Howard was Data Processing Operations Manager at A. B. Chance Company, Centralia, Missouri. The next six years he was an Accountant and Manager of Data Processing at Schmidt and Company CPA's, Kansas City, Missouri. Howard became Office Manager of Northwest Missouri Electric Cooperative, Savannah, Missouri, and retired as General Manager in 1996. He had served as Board Member of NW Electric Power Cooperative, Cameron, Missouri, and The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Jefferson City, Missouri, for several years.

Howard was a member of the First Baptist Church of Savannah and had served as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Secretary and member of various committees.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, he is survived by son, Robert A. (Pam) Miller, Belton, Missouri; daughter, Kerry Brewer (Wendell Wood), Kansas City, Missouri; granddaughters, Charly Brewer, Meadville, Missouri, and Hannah Brewer (Tyler Morrison), Omaha, Nebraska.

Due to COVID concerns there will be no public visitation or services held.

A private graveside service and interment with full military honors will be held at the Savannah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church in Savannah or the Friends of the Animal Shelter in St. Joseph.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.