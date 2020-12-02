Miller, Hillert 1941-2020

Hillert "Sonny" Miller 79, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, surrounded by his by his loving family. He was born June 29, 1941, in Hamilton, Montana, son of the late Orene and Walter Miller. He married Janet West on July 16, 196,6 and she survives of the home.

He served in the United States Army, then worked at Union Local 101 Operating Engineers retiring as a Union Operator. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, working on anything mechanical.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include wife, Janet of the home; daughter, Becky (Travis) Caw, St. Joseph; sons, Dean (Danielle) Miller, St. Joseph, Jerry (Dawn) Miller, Faucet, Missouri, and Daniel (Brandi) Miller, Winston, Missouri; eight grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and three sisters, Bette Robbins, Karen Bartholomew, and Sue Miller.

Private graveside funeral services: 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Pastor Dan Kercher officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery . Military honors under the auspices of the Missouri Funeral Honors team.

Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Arthritis Foundation.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.