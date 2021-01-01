Miller, Gene E. 1938-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Gene Edward Miller, 82, of Mound City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Born July 9, 1938, to Kenneth and Viletha (Miles) Miller, Gene was a lifelong resident of the Mound City/Bellevue School community.

He married his Bellevue High School sweetheart Beverly (Robbins) Miller on April 20, 1958, who preceded him in death. They spent their lives together on the family farm in the Bellevue School neighborhood.

They loved to travel to Branson, Missouri, as often as they could and spend time at their favorite shows there, especially The Bretts and The Presleys.

Gene loved farming and most of all spending time with the grandkids and great grandkids teaching them all about the farm. He was known to some of them as "Grandpa Tractor."

Preceding him in death were his parents and a sister, Lois Mae (Miller) Stone.

Survivors include daughters, Robin (Darrell) Benedict, Oregon, Missouri, Rhonda (Greg) Felumb, West Chesterfield, New Hampshire, and son, Randy (Lori) Miller, Mound City; brothers-in-law, Gordon (Sandra) Robbins, Craig, Missouri and Gailen (Marilyn) Robbins, Craig; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and longtime friend Dayle (Joe) Digeorge, Merriam, Kansas.

Services: Monday, 2 p.m., Christian Fellowship Church, Mound City. Open visitation beginning at noon Sunday at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Interment: New Liberty Cemetery, Craig, Missouri.

Memorials: The Mound City Nutrition Site or the American Diabetes Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.