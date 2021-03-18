Fr. Joseph Miller C.PP.S

Father Joseph Miller, Pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in St. Joseph, passed from this life on March 16,2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at St Francis Xavier Church.

A Vigil Prayer Service will follow at 7:30 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, Missouri.

Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.

Interment in Carthagena, Ohio, at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Contributions to The Society Of The Precious Blood.

The full obituary can be viewed online at heatonbowmansmith.com.

The service will be livestreamed at the following:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StJamesLibertyMO/

YouTube: Live Videos

www.youtube.com/channel/UCqlKwQhv8hwVXY-cU9s9rHw

Website:

www.stjames-liberty.org

Facial coverings will be required at all services. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.