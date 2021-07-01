Miller, Evelyn M. 1942-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Evelyn Maxine Miller, 78, of Savannah, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
She was born Aug. 17, 1942, to Maurice and Alice (Schildknecht) Armagost.
She married Wayne E. Miller on June 3, 1960, in Rea, Missouri.
Evelyn graduated from North Andrew High School and was a member of Savannah United Methodist Church.
She retired after 24 years as an Administrative Assistant for LaVerna Village, in Savannah.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Survivors include: children: Elizabeth (Michael) Jones of McKinney, Texas, Michael (Ruth) Miller of Amazonia, Missouri, Brian (Sheila) Miller of St. Joseph and Brenda (David) Howard of Branson, Missouri; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elaine (Bill) Beggs of Guilford, Missouri and Lesa (Jeff) Chandler of Olathe, Kansas; and brother, David (Kim) Armagost of St. Joseph; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Service: 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.
Visitation will be at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah on Thursday, July 1, 2021, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to W.E.M. Scholarship Fund C/O Nodaway Valley Bank. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
