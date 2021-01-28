LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Erma Mae (Moulin) Miller, 81, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

Erma is survived by her children, Jeanette VanBebber (Craig); Roger Miller (Meg), all of Lee's Summit, Missouri; in addition to five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Miller; infant daughter, Cindy; parents, Rachel and Frank Moulin; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ogarita and Worth Miller.

There will be a private family graveside service Saturday, Jan. 30, at Pilot Grove #1 Cemetery, Gilman City, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First Baptist Church of Independence in care of Roberson Funeral Home P.O Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.