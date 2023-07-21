SAVANNAH, Mo. - Elaine Ruth Miller, 97, Savannah, Missouri, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Vintage Gardens in St. Joseph.
Born in Avenue City, Missouri, on Oct. 24, 1925, to Earl M. and Bessie L. (Moutray) Wise. She was a lifelong resident of the Savannah area and a graduate of Savannah High School.
Mrs. Miller was a secretary at Dr. Nichols Sanitorium, Savannah, and at the Social Security Office and was Business Manager of St. Joseph Cablevision until retirement in 1995.
She was a former member of the Long Branch Christian Church and Sunday School teacher there. She later became a member of Central Christian Church.
She was a member of the Church Opals, American Legion Auxiliary Dick Munkres Post, News-Press Twenty-Five Year Club, Andrew County Museum and Historical Society, RSVP Volunteer, Senior Center Volunteer, former member Pony Express ABWA and an Andrew County 4-H Leader.
On June 20, 1944, she married Dorman Reid Miller in Rockville, Maryland. He preceded her in death on Oct. 31, 2001.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Beverly Farr, of Gower, Missouri.
Survivors include: two daughters, Joyce E. Colman and husband, Jim, of Country Club, Missouri, and Mary Jane Weaver and husband, Dave, of Gallatin, Tennessee; one son, Wayne R. Miller and wife, Charlene, of Savannah; sister, Imogene L. Smith, of Wichita, Kansas; six grandchildren, Christopher Colman and wife Stephanie, of Kansas City, Missouri, Michelle Carter, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jason Miller, Platte City, Missouri, Casey Loch and husband Rob, St. Joseph, Shawn Carter and wife, Cherie, College Grove, Tennessee, Jill McCoy and husband Jeff, of Savannah; 10 great-grandchildren, Tucker McCoy and wife Avery, Des Moines, Iowa, Tate McCoy, Savannah, Colman and Quinton Loch, St. Joseph, Jaxton Carter, College Grove, Tennessee, Ella Colman, Kansas City, Missouri, Brooks, Ivy Jo, Molly and Kit Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, July 28, Central Christian Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests memorial gifts to the Central Christian Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
