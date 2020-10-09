Miller, Donnie 1962-2020

EASTON, Mo. - Donnie Miller (William Don Miller), 58, Easton, Missouri, (formerly of Berlin, Missouri) passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

He was born on Feb. 3, 1962, in King City, Missouri, the son of William and Mary (McCrary) Miller.

On May 5, 2018, he married Darla in Easton. She survives of the home.

Donnie was a farmer and truck driver. He loved his cattle and horses. He loved International Harvester equipment - buying, selling, and collecting - and was an avid collector of toy tractors. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and a drive down a good country road. He liked to travel and go dancing whenever he could. He dearly loved his nieces and nephews and playing with his three grandchildren, he was really a kid at heart. He also loved spoiling his family at Christmas time and going on many camping trips. Donnie was a member of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and attended Hope United Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Miller.

In addition to his wife, Donnie is also survived by: his son, Tyler Miller, King City, Missouri; mother, Mary Miller, Berlin; his daughters by marriage, Christina (T.J.) and Camille (Mark); grandchildren, Jaden, Jordin, and Abigail; six siblings, Barbara Miller, Pattonsburg, Missouri, Judy (Larry) Goforth, Savannah, Missouri, Wendell (Gina) Miller, Kidder, Missouri, Holly (Andy) Matzen, Brookfield, Missouri, Wally (Jenny) Miller, King City, Billie Sue Miller, Overland Park, Kansas; sisters-in-law, Debbie and Terri (Doug); mother-in-law, Ellie Hanway Blazinski, St. Joseph, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Berlin, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Feel free to wear bright colors. Burial will follow in Berlin Cemetery, Berlin.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church where friends may call after 10 a.m. at the church. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and/or Hope United Church of Christ in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.