Dixie, 92, was born Oct. 13, 1928, and peacefully left this earth for her Heavenly home on June 13, 2021.
Daughter of Eugene and Ladine Hughes. Married to Kenneth Miller Dec. 13, 1947.
Dixie was preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and her loving "second" dad, Roy Quinton; other loving family members.
Dixie was a member of Fellowship Bible Church. She graduated Central High School.
Dixie spent her adult life being a wonderful homemaker, and the best Momma and Grammie ever!
Survivors: son, Kenny; daughters, Deanna and Angela; brothers, Deever Hughes and John Quinton; grandchildren, Kimberly Elder and Tracey Campbell; great-grandchildren, Drew Elder (Darain) and Tristen Campbell; nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Fellowship Bible Church at 3811 Pacific Street (directly behind St. Joe Boot).
Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. at the church, prior to service.
Arrangements provided by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
