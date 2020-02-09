Dennis C. Miller

CAMERON, Mo. - Dennis Carol Miller, 66, Cameron, passed away, Feb. 6, 2020.

Dennis was born in Kirksville, Missouri, on June 3, 1953, to Carol and Letha (Scott) Miller.

He was a farmer and carpenter.

Dennis loved dirt bikes and enjoyed motocross and supercross. He raced supercross at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dennis is preceded by: his parents; son, Willy James; and brothers, Larry Miller and Richard Miller.

Survivors: wife, Carlotta (Terry) Miller, of the home; son, Joseph (Carrie) James, Excelsior Springs, Missouri; daughters, Athene Miller, Cameron, and Christina (Crystal) Miller, Cameron; eight grandchildren: Christopher Kellington, Sydney and Courtney James, Mason and Aiden James, Allan Stone, Maya Brown, Ceseal Paxton; and nieces and nephews.

Services: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, with visitation from 5 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial Fund: Missouri Veterans Home Assistance League, Cameron.

Arrangements by: Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.