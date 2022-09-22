Miller, Dennis C. Albany, Mo. Sep 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dennis C. MillerALBANY, Mo. - Dennis Clinton Miller, 84, Albany, Missouri, passed away Sept. 2, 2022.Survivors: children, Laquetta (Dennis) Horsman; Sue (Harold Ward) Miller; Keith "Wilbur" Miller, Shelia (Robbie) Clark; Ivan (Anna) Miller; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Fairview Church, McFall, Missouri. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Inurnment: Fairview Cemetery. Memorial Contributions: Dennis Miller Memorial Fund.Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Miller, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Missouri Dennis Clinton Miller Albany Inorganic Chemistry Christianity Architecture Dennis C. Fairview Cemetery St. Joseph × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Sept. 22, 2022 Late Notices, Sept. 21, 2022 Late Notices, Sept. 20, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesBeechner dies Monday morning following act of self-harm last weekFriends, family help raise money for double-lung transplant recipientSouth Side chili dogs live on in memories of manyTen students hospitalized after bus crash'This is a dream': New restaurant opening in courthouseWeek 4 of HS football heats upStudent arrested after threat toward BentonCommunity gathers to remember Jozlyn Beechner on her 7th birthdayMan charged in child’s death in serious condition after 'self-harm event'Existing public safety tax 'unsustainable', doesn't achieve purpose
