Dean O. Miller 52, St. Joseph, died Jan. 12, 2021, in St. Joseph. Born June 26, 1968, St. Joseph.

Preceded in death by mother, Mary Miller.

Survivors include father, William Edward Miller; sisters, Tina and Tammy; brother, Paul; sons, Ivan Michael, and Gregory Miller.

Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.