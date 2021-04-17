Miller, Debra L. 1962-2021 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Debra Lynn Miller "Debbie", 58, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away surrounded by her children and soulmate on April 8, 2021, at 5:27 p.m. Debbie was born on Aug. 22, 1962, in Madrid, Spain, to David Miller and Dorothy. Debbie's father, David, served in the United States Air Force in sever places including Montana and Nebraska, prior to settling in Kansas City in 1971.

Her interested included Native American culture, paranormal investigation, and pet rescue. She devoted her time and energy to her family, friends, and beloved dogs, Missy, Shadow, and damnit Bo.

She is survived by her best friend and soulmate, Richard Webb; her two children, Jesse Satterlee and partner Anne, Samantha Reeder and husband Quinn; her four grandchildren, Adam, Sarah, William, and Adaline. She is also survived by her four siblings, sister, Peggy, Beverly Edwards, and husband Frank, David Miller, Gary Miller and wife Kathy, several nieces and nephews and their children.

She is preceded in death by her father, David Miller; mother, Dorothy Paxton and husband Carl Paxton; and her brother, James Miller.

Services were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society in Raytown, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.