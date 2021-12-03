She was born March 2, 1951, and left her earthly home on Nov. 29, 2021, for her new home in Heaven. There she will live eternally with Jesus and many of her beloved family members who have already passed, especially her Momma.
Deanna was born to Kenneth Ray Miller and Dixie Jean (Hughes) Miller on March 2, 1951.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandparents and other dear ones.
Dee graduated from Central High School. She was a member of Fellowship Bible Church where she has many loving friends.
Survivors: brother, Kenny; sister, Angela; nieces, Kimberly Elder and Tracey Campbell. She has two great-nephews, Drew Elder (Darain) and Tristen Campbell.
Deanna lived her life for Jesus. She used her beautiful voice to bring glory to his name. She was in the gospel group, "The Victorians".
She had a soft heart for animals and tried to help as many as she could. According to her nieces and nephews she was the best Aunt ever!
There will be a Celebration of Her Life at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Fellowship Bible Church at 3811 Pacific Street (directly behind St. Joe Boot).
If you would like to honor her memory you can make a donation to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society.
Arrangements; Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
