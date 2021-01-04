Frederick Dean Miller, 67, of St. Joseph, was called home to be with his Lord Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

He was born Feb. 13, 1953, in St. Joseph, to the late Frederick Boone and Mary Martha (Walker) Miller.

Dean worked for many companies including: the City of St. Joseph, Wonder Bread, Friskies and Boehringer.

He later moved to California and worked for Herzog Transit Services in Stockton, and Bear Creek Winery in Lodi.

After returning home to St. Joseph, he worked for Wire Rope, where he retired from.

He married Ruth (Shewmaker) Miller on May 28, 2005, at Lake Tahoe. She survives of the home.

Also surviving are: his children, Jaysen (Lisa) Horn and Maranda (Amy) Story; step-children: Kirk (Fely) Townsend, Dana (Doug) Warner, Kent (Judie) Townsend; grandchildren, Bostyn and Kally; nine step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandsons; aunt, Beverly Miller; and numerous cousins.

Dean is preceded in death by: his parents; infant brother, Henry; and step-granddaughter, Michaela Townsend.

Dean loved to fish, hunt and garden. He was a great athlete, an avid Chiefs fan and very hard working.

He loved his wife very much and his family was the most important thing to him.

Open visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

There will be a private family service and burial at Highland Cemetery, Highland, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.