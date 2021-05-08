HIGHLAND, Kan. - Beverly Lee Miller, of Highland, Kansas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday evening, May 2, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beverly was born July 30, 1928, near Faucett, Missouri, one of three children born to Lawrence Lee and Augusta Elder Utz. She was a lifelong resident of Highland.

She met her husband, Thomas Wayne Miller, while they were attending high school. They married in Highland on June 1, 1947. Tom and Beverly farmed for 15 years in the Highland area before they started a John Deere dealership in Highland which they operated for 25 years. Beverly continued in her role under Deutz Allis for two years, then did secretarial work for Doug Miller Crop Insurance for three years. Tom and Beverly made their home in Highland where they raised their family, and were very active in the community

Beverly was preceded in death by her Tom, March 11, 2016; son-in-law, Larry Beaman; and brother, Donald E. Utz.

Survivors include her sister, Donna Keebler (Keith) of rural Highland; their children, Doug (Linda) of Hiawatha, Greg (Joyce) of St. Joseph, Ellen Beaman of Highland, Jane (George) Bruning of Everest; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and a host of good friends. Daughters claimed; Linda Parker Souder of Grover, Missouri, Beverly (Jay) Brock of Hiawatha, Sue (Martin) Idol of Highland.

A Celebration of Beverly's eternal life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the Highland Christian Church.

Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Highland, after 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday. The family will meet with friends at the Highland Christian Church from 6 until 8 p.m. that evening.

Memorials: Highland Christian Church, sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.

www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com which is also the Livestreaming site. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.