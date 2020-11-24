Miller, Beverly A. 1939-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Beverly Ann (Robbins) Miller, 81, of Mound City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Tiffany Heights Care Center in Mound City. She had battled Alzheimer's for several years.

Beverly was born Aug. 20, 1939, in Craig, Missouri, to Clarence "Tanky" and Valera (Heits) Robbins, who preceded her in death.

On April 20, 1958 she married her Bellevue High School sweetheart Gene Miller, who survives her. They spent their lives together on the family farm where she was a true farm wife, helping out on the farm any way she could.

They loved to travel to Branson, Missouri, as often as they could and spend time at their favorite shows there, especially The Bretts and The Presleys.

Famous for her cookies and the joy of sharing, she loved to cook, sew, crochet and most of all take care of her grandkids and great grandkids.

Survivors include daughters, Robin (Darrell) Benedict, Oregon, Missouri, Rhonda (Greg) Felumb, West Chesterfield, New Hampshire, and son, Randy (Lori) Miller, Mound City; brothers, Gordon (Sandra) Robbins and Gailen (Marilyn) Robbins, all of Craig; grandchildren, Jamie (Blake) Nauman, Mound City, Nichole Rogers, Savannah, Missouri, Derek Benedict (Megan Berry), Oregon, Missouri, Kecia (Matt) Stone, Keene, New Hampshire, Kalea (Matt) Shippee, West Chesterfield, New Hampshire, Kelby Felumb, Brattleburo, Vermont, Ethan (Kaley) Miller, Maryville, Missouri, Shaylin Miller, Mound City; great-grandchildren, Grant, Abigail, and Chase Nauman, Mound City, Benjamin Rogers, Savannah, Zoey, Addysen, and Deakyn Benedict, Savannah, Skyler, Mason, and Owyn Shippee, West Chesterfield, New Hampshire, Trenton and Brixton Stone, Keene, New Hampshire, William Miller, Mound City, and Atlas Miller, Maryville; and longtime friend Dayle (Joe) Digeorge, Merriam, Kansas.

Graveside services: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, 2 p.m., New Liberty Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association or Mound City Nutrition Site. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.