Betty Jean Miller, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

She was born Feb. 10, 1932, in Gallatin, Missouri, to William and Mary (McCoy) Shoemaker.

Betty married Richard Miller May 20, 1961; he survives of the home.

She was an administrative assistant at CD Smith Drug Company for many years, before retiring.

Betty was a member of Frazier Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Deborah Ball.

Survivors include: her husband of 59 years, Richard; son, Jeffrey Miller; grandchildren: Justin, Travis and Zach Ball and Izabella Miller; great-grandson, Couper Ball; son-in-law, Larry Ball; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to Frazier Baptist Church.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.