Shirley Ann Milbourn, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
She was born Nov. 4, 1938, to Floyd and Elsie (McCoppin) Jenkins, in Bolckow, Missouri.
Survivors include: Virgil E. Milbourn, her husband of 62 years; children: Randy (Tammy) Milbourn, Lorri Reiser, Mike Milbourn Sr. and Mark (Linda) Milbourn; brother, Max Jenkins; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in Shirley's name to Mosaic Hospice.
