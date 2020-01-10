Shirley Ann Milbourn, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

She was born Nov. 4, 1938, to Floyd and Elsie (McCoppin) Jenkins, in Bolckow, Missouri.

Survivors include: Virgil E. Milbourn, her husband of 62 years; children: Randy (Tammy) Milbourn, Lorri Reiser, Mike Milbourn Sr. and Mark (Linda) Milbourn; brother, Max Jenkins; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in Shirley's name to Mosaic Hospice.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.