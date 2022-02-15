Milbourn, Megan M. 1980-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Megan Marie Milbourn, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 29, 2022.
Survived by: parents, Craig Dell Pistole, Lorri Reiser; spouse, Tricia Yager; two children, Michael and Kadi; dear friend, Jennifer Sanders; lil big sis, Erika Hauser; special friends, Claire Newley, Travis Allen, Kourtney, Allison and Colin; extended family and friends.
Megan came into this world at 1:50 p.m., on Aug. 2, 1980, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, ready to take the world on. We will all miss her big bright smile.
She was creamated through Savory and Sons funeral home, 12101 East 43rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64133. Memorial at a later date. In liu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to funeral home for burial costs. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
