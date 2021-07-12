SAVANNAH, Mo. -Matthew Dene Milbourn, 39, Savannah, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
He was born Jan. 23, 1982, in St. Joseph, to Floyd Milbourn and Valarie Fetty.
Matthew enjoyed riding motorcycles and 4-wheelers, taking care of his mother, but most of all, spending time with his mother, siblings, nieces and nephews.
Matthew was preceded in death by father, maternal and paternal grandparents.
Survivors include: mother, Valarie Fetty; siblings: Robin Fuller, Chad Fuller (Angie), Cassie Finch (Will), Andrea Milbourn; aunt, Sandy Steeby (Robert); numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
