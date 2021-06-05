Virginia Lois Mikkola, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

She was born Sept. 26, 1948, in Pickering, Missouri, to Troy and Alice (Clouse) Auten.

She worked as an accountant at the Iowa Realty Company in Des Moines, Iowa, for 40 plus years.

Virginia was an avid book reader. She also enjoyed spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Auten; and two brothers, Charles and James Auten.

Survivors include her sisters, Emily Ashlock (Roger), and Rosie Hussain (Haytham); her former husband, John Mikkola; three stepchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members; and her two beloved cats, Jasmine and Callie.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Diabetes Association or the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.