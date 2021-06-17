ALBANY, Mo. - Ramon Earl Mikes, 83, of Albany, passed away June 14, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in Albany.
Ramon was born June 14, 1938, in Daviess County, Missouri, the son of John and Mildred (Walker) Mikes.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, sisters: Gretta Sprague, Genevieve Searcy, Freda Powell; brothers, Richard and Charles Allen Mikes.
Ramon was a retired truck driver.
Ramon married Beverly Cook April 4, 2004. She survives of the home.
He is also survived by: sons, Tod (April) Mikes, McFall, Ed (Beth) Mikes, Adel, Iowa; daughter, Alicia (Kenneth) Barnes, Albany; stepdaughter, Robin Bourland, Albany; brothers, Donald and Lonnie Mikes both of Pattonsburg, Missouri; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
