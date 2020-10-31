John William Mihelic, 60, of Saint Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in St. Joseph. He was born Dec. 14, 1959, in St. Joseph, son of the late Katherine and James Mihelic. He graduated from Benton High School and he worked at Carpenters Union Local 110 as a carpenter. He enjoyed listening to old music, playing cards, playing the lottery, making wine, drinking a few beers, and giving people the business, and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Michael Mihelic; sister, Cathy Ann Mihelic.

Survivors include son, Benjamin Mihelic, and Nickolas Mihelic, of St Joseph; sister, Susan (Robert) Frank, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Haley, Destinee, Channing, Maverick, and Benjamin.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m., family will receive friends until 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. James Catholic Church.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.