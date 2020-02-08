Mihelic, Charles J.

Charles J. Mihelic

SHINNSTON, W Va. -Dr. Charles Joseph Mihelic, MD, of Shinnston, passed away Feb. 2, 2020.

Doctor Mihelic lived a full life that would be hard to summarize in the space here.

Joining the Army in 1969, he was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Catherine "Mimi" Mihelic (Waitkoss) and his stepfather, Cecil "Babe" Waitkoss.

Survivors include: wife, Mary Mihelic of the home; brother, John Patrick Mihelic, St. Joseph; daughters, Amanda Mihelic and Catherine Schlobohm; sons, John Edgar Mihelic and Norman Mihelic; niece, Emily Mihelic; nephew, John Joseph Mihelic; Son-in-law, Scott Schlobohm; Daughter-in-law, Anita Mihelic; and grandchildren: Lilly Rae Wissler, Joseph Gary and Bonnie Louise Schlobohm.

Visitations were held Thursday, with a Celebration of life Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Harmer Funeral Home, Shinniston.

In lieu of flowers, he requests that donations can be made in his name to: Wounded Warriors or the Harrison County Humane Society.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at: Harmerfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.