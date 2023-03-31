Raymond "Ray" Mignery, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his home. He was born June 23, 1950, in St. Joseph, son of Mary and William Mignery. Ray worked at the Buchanan County Courthouse in the Maintenance Department, retiring after 20 years. His hobbies included wood working and collecting trains. He also enjoyed tinkering with cars, especially his hot rod, traveling and going on vacation. Ray loved watching sports and westerns and spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed his time coaching with Special Olympics. Ray was a member of The Pentecostal's of St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rusty Lee Mignery; brothers, Bill Jr., Ronnie and J.W. Mignery.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.