Raymond "Ray" Mignery, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his home. He was born June 23, 1950, in St. Joseph, son of Mary and William Mignery. Ray worked at the Buchanan County Courthouse in the Maintenance Department, retiring after 20 years. His hobbies included wood working and collecting trains. He also enjoyed tinkering with cars, especially his hot rod, traveling and going on vacation. Ray loved watching sports and westerns and spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed his time coaching with Special Olympics. Ray was a member of The Pentecostal's of St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rusty Lee Mignery; brothers, Bill Jr., Ronnie and J.W. Mignery.
Survivors include wife of 54 years, Marsha Mignery of the home; sons, Ray (Angie) Mignery Jr., of St. Joseph, Alan (Tristy) Mignery, of Agency, Missouri, and Jay Mignery, of St. Joseph; daughter, Stephane Mignery, of St. Joseph; brothers, Donnie (Tammy), Lonnie and Darrell Mignery; and sister-in-law, Carol Mignery, all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Nate, Kean (Lauren), Kyndal, Morgan (Brent), Miranda, Kiri Dawn, Landren, Ledger, Laiken, Boston and Tionna; great-grandchildren, Flynn, Thea, Kali, and Tyler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Mosaic Hospice Team, especially Sarah, for the care they provided.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at The Pentecostal's of St. Joseph Church. Pastor Rex Arbuckle, officiating. The Interment will be at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the The Pentecostal's of St. Joseph Children's Ministry.
Online condolence, obituary and at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
