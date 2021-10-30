Geraldine Elizabeth Mier, 91, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
She was born Sept. 4, 1930, in Sullivan, Missouri, to Hugh and Annette (Mantels) Peterson. She earned her bachelor's degree in home economics from Park College and a master's degree from the University of Missouri.
Geraldine married William Mier on Aug. 7, 1955. He survives of the home.
She taught home economics in Essex, Iowa, Shenandoah, Iowa, the University of Missouri-Columbia, Richmond, Missouri, and for 17 years at Central High School in St. Joseph.
Geraldine was very active in the community. As a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, she was an Elder, Clerk of Session, Superintendent of Sunday School, sang in the Choir, and was Moderator of Presbyterian Women. She was a 72-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, Areme Chapter #461, Past Matron, and Organist. Geraldine was also Past President of P.E.O., Chapter HY; Past President of the Professional Home Economics Club of St. Joseph; Past President of Social Order of Beauceant; a member of Needles of Moila and Retired Teachers of St. Joseph and Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband; sons, Marlon Mier (Teresa), Gower, Missouri, and Aaron Mier (Stevie), Kemerer, Wyoming; grandsons, Collin Mier and Jace Zeit; other extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Monday Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Clarinda (Iowa) Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.