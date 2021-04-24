Midland, Patricia J. 1932-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Patricia J. Midland, 89, of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.Patricia was born on March 31, 1932, in Chisholm, Minnesota, to Lloyd and Gladys (Gayther) Carr.

She was a graduate of Charles City Iowa High School and Iowa State Teachers College. She was a case worker for the Division of Family Services. Patricia was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Maryville and served in the Silver Haired Legislature.She married Dale L. Midland on June 27, 1959, in Charles City, Iowa. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include: their two sons, Mark (Louise) Midland, Virginia Beach, Virginia and Robert (Kathryn) Midland, Ft. Collins, Colorado; five grandchildren, Sean (Austen) Midland, Katherine (John) Anderson, Andrew (Melissa) Midland, Alissa Midland and Ethan Midland; four great-grandchildren, Lane Anderson, Eleanor Anderson, Steven Midland and Jacob Midland, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers, Kenneth and Vernon Carr; brother-in-law, Marvin Midland and his wife, Dorothy.

Mrs. Midland has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church of Maryville.

www.pricefuneralhomaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.