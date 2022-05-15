Middleton, William K. Jr 1956-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

William Keith Middleton Jr., 65, St. Joseph, died Friday May 13, 2022, in St. Joseph.

He was born Sept. 8, 1956, in St. Joseph.

William was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Middleton.

Survivors: two sons, William Middleton III and Drake Middleton; daughter, Dougless (Tony) Tingley; brother, Ted Middleton; sisters, Susan Fountain and Penny Phillips.

Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

