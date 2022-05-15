Middleton, William K. Jr 1956-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. May 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Keith Middleton Jr., 65, St. Joseph, died Friday May 13, 2022, in St. Joseph.He was born Sept. 8, 1956, in St. Joseph.William was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Middleton.Survivors: two sons, William Middleton III and Drake Middleton; daughter, Dougless (Tony) Tingley; brother, Ted Middleton; sisters, Susan Fountain and Penny Phillips.Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of William Middleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags William Keith Middleton Jr. Christianity Margaret Middleton Ted Middleton Dougless Drake Middleton William Middleton Iii Cremation × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 14, 2022 Late Notices, May 13, 2022 Late Notices, May 12, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesLafayette High School community grieves death of studentSchool district announces three new leadersInjury sidelines judge for indefinite periodOfficer, woman suffer injuries in Tuesday accidentMother, five kids move into new Habitat for Humanity homeMissouri Western, North Central college near landmark agreementSt. Joseph man injured in stabbing on FrederickDecision looms on fate of aging I-229 bridgeRestaurant Week brings special deals to St. JosephGarage sale shoppers are advised to steer clear of certain items
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.