Middleton, Kathryn

Kathryn Middleton
SMITHVILLE, Mo. - Kathryn Middleton, 85, of Smithville, passed away July 14, 2020.
Survived by: children Jerry and Katie Middleton, Shauna and Tony Martinez and Cindy Middleton; grandsons Taylor (Melissa) Middleton, Gabe (Lacey) Middleton, Cal Middleton and Casey (Lauren) Martinez; grand-daughter-in-law Emily Martinez; 10 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Community of Christ Kansas City, Missouri
Burial: Goss Cemetery, Smithville
Donations to Community of Christ Camp Farwesta.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.