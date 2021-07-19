Jean "Jeannie" Marie Middleton, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, in a Saint Joseph hospital.
She was born Oct. 12, 1961, in St. Joseph, and she attended Lafayette High School.
She married Theodore "Ted" Middleton on Sept. 12, 2003, and he survives of the home.
She worked as a bartender at the American Tavern and the VFW Post 11.
Jeannie enjoyed traveling and singing, but most especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: father, Billy Callaway; mother, Joann Culver; and step-father, Art Culver.
Survivors include: husband, Ted Middleton of the home; daughters, Mindy (Elroy) Thayer, Melony (Alex) McDougal and Tabitha (Louis) Byrd; son, Arthur (Cecilia) Ortega of St. Joseph; step-children: Keith Middleton, Pamela Trigg, Jeannie Marie Hood, James Middleton, and Trace' Lock; sisters, Brenda Williams, Abbie (Rick) Elkins and Edna Nichols; brothers: David (Shannon) Callaway, Lawrence Callaway, Billy Callaway and Delbert Wolf; aunt, Barbara Honeycutt; 25 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services & public live stream: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, David H. Mejia officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Cremation to follow services, under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online live stream, condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
