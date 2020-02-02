Mick, Pamela J.

Pamela J. Mick
MARYVILLE, Mo. -Pamela Jean Mick, 64, passed peacefully Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Maryville.
Healing farewell graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Green Lawn Cemetery, Plattsburg, Missouri.
The family suggests memorial gifts to: the Mosaic Life Care Maryville Hospice, 2332 South Main St. Maryville MO, 64468.
Arrangements: Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.
