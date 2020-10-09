TRENTON, Mo. - John Michael, 85, Trenton, Missouri, died 12:53 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital East in Lees Summit, Missouri.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Open visitation will begin at noon on Sunday. Memorial donations are suggested to Trenton R-9 Special Education and may be left with or mailed to the mortuary.

John Moore Michael was born March 7, 1935, in Harris, Missouri, to Joseph and Evelyn Louise (Cramer) Michael. He graduated from Milan High with the class of 1953. On August 12, 1972 he was united in marriage to Mary Cathrine Fanning in Trenton. John was active with the Church of the Nazarene in Trenton for many years. There he drove the church bus and worked closely with the youth ministries. He later became a member of Coon Creek Baptist Church. For over 40 years John owned and operated Michaels Construction. While working John would try to hire and mentor local men that where having troubles. He also operated Charlie Dye's for a few years. He sponsored many ball teams both for the youth and adult teams. John enjoyed hunting birds and deer for as many years as he could.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Cathie, of the home; children, Bob Long and wife Judy, St. Joseph, Shane Michael and wife Abbye, Trenton, Shaun Michael, Trenton, daughter Stephanie Michael, Scottsville, Kentucky, and Mike Rodgers of Colorado; a brother, Ben Michael, and wife Janice, Winston, Missouri; grandchildren, Alex Long and wife Brittnie, Hanna Pratt and husband Ryan, T. J. Michael, Skyler Daugherty, Madison Jane Enyart, Ivan Michael, Bella Michael, Addie Michael, Zane Michael, and Emma Michael; and five great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Bill Michael and wife Diane, and Jody Michael, and a sister Jane Michael. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.