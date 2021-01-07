Dale Meyers
POLO, Mo. - Dale "Jay" Meyers, 61, of Polo, Missouri, formerly of Edgerton, Missouri, passed away Dec. 30, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Brenda Witherspoon; sons, Justin Meyers (Carry Smith) and Matthew (Ashley) Meyers; step-daughters, Nikita Owen and Rita Hufford (Wesley); grandchildren, Cody, Chellssie, Cayleeigh, Adilynn, Bella, Dustin, Eastan, and Benjamin; brothers and sisters, Bill (Carol) Meyers, Karl Meyers, Phillip Burton, Cheryl Juul, and Kelly Blair.
Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.