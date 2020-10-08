ROCK PORT, Mo. - Richard Arnold "Mike" Meyerkorth, 89, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.
Preceded: parents, Richard Andrew and Mildred (Pfeil) Meyerkorth; wife, Mary Louise Meyerkorth; son, Rick Meyerkorth; infant grandchild; brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Winona Hall.
Survivors: wife, Virginia Meyerkorth; children, Peggy (Chuck) Hailey, Diane (George) Carpenter; daughter-in-law, Patti Meyerkorth; David (Vicki) Meyerkorth; step-children, Bob (Diane) Lade, Tom (Becky) Lade, Darcie (Bruce) Votipka, Doug (Kristine) Lade, Kim (Bill) Bunton, Randy (Debbie) Burke; ten grandchildren, 12 step- grandchildren; 28 great- grandchildren; nine step- great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday prior to the service. Open visitation begins 9 a.m., Friday, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Interment: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
Memorials: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port, or Rock Port Rural Fire Department.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.