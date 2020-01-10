UNION STAR, Mo. - Nadine Meyer, 89, Union Star, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

She was born on Jan. 28, 1930, in Olney, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas and Ethel (Gallagher) Campbell.

On Sept. 10, 1950, she married Reverend George Meyer, in Olney.

He preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 1993.

Nadine was a member of the Huffman United Methodist Church, in St. Joseph, and the United Methodist Women. She spent a year in Israel, teaching sewing, typing and English.

She served alongside George at the churches he pastored and enjoyed making handmade Christmas ornaments for her great-grandkids.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Martha Meyer Burger; grandson, James White; two brothers; and one sister.

Nadine is survived by: her daughters: Jennie (Stan) Lowrey, Pattonsburg, Missouri, Jeann Roed, Springfield, Missouri and Joann (Ted) White, Union Star; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Veda (David) Lowe, Decatur, Illinois; and her chosen son, whom she met in Israel, Firas AlTakrouri and family, St. Louis, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Stanberry United Methodist Church, Stanberry, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the church.

Memorials may be made to: Nadine Meyer Memorial Fund, to be designated later, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.