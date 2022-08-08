Judy Kay (Frueh) Meyer, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away, Aug. 4, 2022, in St. Joseph.
Judy was born July 19, 1944, in Maryville, Missouri, to Lester and Kathryn Frueh, and raised by her father and stepmother, Irene.
She was a 1962 graduate of Maryville High School.
She married, James Eugene Meyer, Sept. 7, 1963, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Maryville. They raised their family in Savannah, Missouri.
Judy loved being a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, quilting, croqueting, bowling, playing cards, movies, playing bingo, going for breakfast, activities of her grandchildren and was an avid Royals and Chiefs fan.
Judy was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Savannah and served on the Altar Society.
Judy was preceded in death by: her husband, Jim; her parents; stepmother; sister, Patty (Frueh) Derks; granddaughters, Tiffany Jo Meyer and Kaitlin Jolene Wilson.
Survivors include: children: Debbie Meyer, John (Denise) Meyer, Carol Wilson, Cheryl (Jamie) Koch, Sandra Meyer, Brian Meyer and Kimberly (Jose) Curiel; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Prayer Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
Interment at Savannah Cemetery.
Family will Receive Friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at our chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Assocation. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
