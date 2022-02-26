Donna Meyer, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
She was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Jamesport, Missouri, to Melvin and Leona Nation.
Donna had worked as an in-home caregiver. She enjoyed sewing and making quilts.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include children, Nora Lee Miles, Robert Neudorff, Gary Neudorff, and Pam Bavaro; grandchildren, Brandon Neudorff, Mike Davidson, Dylan Neudorff, Nichole Neudorff, Sarah Shew, and Zachary Neudorff.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
