Denis L. Meyer 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, in a St. Joseph, hospital. He was born Jan. 9, 1964, in Bethany, Missouri, son of Etta and Lemuel "L.G." Meyer.

He worked at Clarios Battery Company. He served in the United States Navy and is a veteran of Desert Storm. He enjoyed woodworking and shooting pool. He was a member of Eagles Lodge Aerie #49.

Denis was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Lynn Meyer; grandson, Pheonix Lee Meyer; father, Lemuel "L.G." Meyer.

Survivors include: his mother, Etta Meyer; son, Daniel Meyer (Elizabeth Wolfe), Platte City, Missouri; daughter, Tabatha (Kurtis) Streeter-Reynolds, St. Joseph; grandchildren, Hadyn Streeter, Kylee Reynolds, Nausica Meyer, sister, Jan Klein, brothers, Ray (Diana) Meyer, and George (Diane) Meyer; sister-in-law, Leslie Hall.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the services.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.