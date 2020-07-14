Metzinger, Donald Maj. 1936-2020

Maj. Donald Metzinger passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Don lived a long happy life full of love. He was born on August 3, 1936 to Marcella and Sylvester Metzinger of St. Joseph.

Don proudly served in the United States Air Force. He served two tours in Vietnam where he served as a pilot flying recuse helicopters. MAJ Metzinger received many accommodations for his heroism such as the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air medal, and Air Force Commendation medal.

Don married Diane Benson and had three beautiful daughters. They divorced and remained friends. Don then married Sharon (Gayle) Metzinger and was happily married for 31 years and resided in Independence, Missouri. Don and Gayle raised two more children.

Don loved the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and he listened to every game on the radio. He also loved nature and being outdoors.

Don is preceded in death by his parents Marcella and Sylvester Metzinger and his brother Paul Metzinger.

Don is survived by his sister Sylvia Hanson; his wife Gayle Metzinger, daughters Julie Hertel, Kathie Metzinger, Linda Pendleton, Kelsea Ford; and son Kent Metzinger, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also, Don is going to be greatly missed by his little dog, Tiny!

The family will host an open house visitation and celebration of life ceremony at the American Legion Post 21 in Independence, Missouri on 40 Highway this Saturday, July 18, 2020 from noon to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating online to the American Lung Association: https://action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=31272&mfc_pref=T&31272.donation=form1 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.