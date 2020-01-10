MOUND CITY, Mo. - John Harrison Metzgar, 78, passed away Jan. 7, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph, following a short, courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Feb. 27, 1941, to Willis Bryan Metzgar and Ann Louise (Bremen) Metzgar, in Sandy Spring, Maryland.

John spent his career as a physical education teacher, with the Department of Defense Dependents Schools (DoDDS), in Germany, Okinawa, Japan and Seoul, Korea.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; first cousins: Jerry Metzgar Heck, Joyce Metzgar Sutherland and Harold Metzgar; and his canine friend, Checkers.

Survivors include: first cousins: Tom (Connie) Metzgar, of Trenton, Missouri, Phyllis Metzgar Chaney, of Harrisonville, Missouri, Jesse (Agnes) Metzgar, of Battle Creek, Michigan, Bill (Karma) Metzgar, of Mound City, and Lila and Ann Metzgar, of Kansas City, Missouri; friend, Ellen Belbas, whom he met in Texas; along with numerous other cousins; and friends, co-workers and teammates.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.

Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City.

A luncheon at the First Christian Church will follow the services.

Memorials: Holt County Cancer Fund Inc., 202 North Harrison St., Oregon, MO 64473. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.